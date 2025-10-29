Uzbekistan Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 5.4% Between 2026-2029, Supported By PPI In Transport, Industrial, And Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uzbekistan's construction sector presents robust opportunities driven by an 8.2% growth in 2025, spurred by strategic investments in transport, renewable projects, and rising FDI. Government initiatives, like the Samarkand region's development plan, further enhance prospects for national and regional construction projects.

The "Uzbekistan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in Uzbekistan to expand by 8.2% in real terms in 2025. This will be supported by investments in transport and renewable energy projects, coupled with increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) and government spending to promote the country's economic growth.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, inward FDI to Uzbekistan grew by 20% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025, reaching over UZS11.7 trillion ($8.7 billion), owing to the favorable foreign policy and business environment in the country. Furthermore, the government aims to attract UZS553.5 trillion ($42 billion) FDI in 2025.

The government also plans to implement 81 large-scale projects and more than 8,000 medium and small projects during 2025. Furthermore, the construction industry's growth in 2025 will be supported by Uzbekistan's 2025 Fiscal Budget approved in December 2024. The consolidated budget includes revenue of UZS431 trillion ($32.3 billion) and expenditures of UZS480.5 trillion ($32.3 billion).

Over the remainder of the forecast period, Uzbekistan's construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport, industrial, and renewable energy projects. In August 2025, the government approved a comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the Samarkand region through 2030.

Indeed, the region's gross regional product is targeted to rise to UZS165 trillion ($12.5 billion), with industrial and service exports reaching UZS46.1 trillion ($3.5 billion) annually by 2030. To achieve these goals, investment projects totaling UZS89.6 trillion ($6.8 billion) are planned by that year. A new company, Samarkand Invest, will be formed under the regional administration to serve as a facilitator between the government and private sector for executing projects and developing infrastructure.

Key initiatives under this plan include modernizing markets and shopping complexes, reconstructing deteriorated buildings, auctioning vacant land plots for business development, and financing infrastructure and renovation programs to support construction growth.

