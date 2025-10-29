403
Trump says he approved delivery of first package of missiles to Japan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has approved the initial delivery of missiles for Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to equip their F-35 fighter jets.
"I'm delighted to report that I've just approved the first batch of missiles," Trump told troops during a visit to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo. He added the missiles are set to arrive “this week, so they're ahead of schedule.”
Trump underscored the superiority of the US military, declaring: "From now on, if we're in a war, we're going to win the war. We're going to win it like nobody ever before." He also praised the country’s naval power, advanced weaponry, and the quality of its personnel: "There's no military like our military, not even close. Nobody has our weapons, and it'll be stronger and more powerful than ever before very soon." He noted, "If you don't have the right people to operate those weapons, they don't mean much."
The announcement came during Trump’s Asia tour, where he was accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Addressing the US and Japanese forces aboard the carrier, Takaichi pledged that Japan will “proactively contribute” to regional peace and stability. She described the carrier as a “symbol of protecting freedom and peace in the region” and emphasized her commitment to continuing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s security policies to maintain a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
In response to what she called an “unprecedented, severe security environment,” Takaichi affirmed that Tokyo will “fundamentally reinforce its defense capabilities” with “unwavering determination and action.” She hailed the US-Japan alliance as “greatest” and vowed to elevate it to “even greater, greater heights." In her first policy speech since election, she also confirmed Japan will increase defense spending to roughly 2% of GDP, two years ahead of prior plans.
Under the mutual defense treaty, the US maintains more than 50,000 troops, along with military bases and equipment, stationed in Japan.
