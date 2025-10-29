Gaza Ceasefire Needs Proactive Diplomacy To Survive

MENAFN - Asia Times) The ceasefire agreement reached on October 3, 2025, was a provisional step aiming at de-escalating hostilities in Gaza. It included phased hostage releases, increased humanitarian aid access, and a temporary halt to military operations.

However, within weeks, both sides accused each other of violations beyond unintentional incidents, culminating in Israeli military strikes ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring the fragile nature of such agreements without deeper diplomatic engagement.

Ceasefires alone are not peace; they are precarious pauses that risk igniting future conflicts if not accompanied by explicit rules of engagement and transparent monitoring mechanisms. Historical patterns in Gaza illustrate this vulnerability.

Since Hamas' takeover in 2007, multiple ceasefires have collapsed due to contested compliance and unresolved core issues. The June 2008 agreement, intended as a six-month mutual restraint, broke down over rocket fire and border incidents, leading to a two-month Israeli operation at the end of the same year.

Similarly, the November 2012 understanding, brokered by Egypt after eight days of exchanges, held for about 18 months before escalating into the 2014 conflict. The May 2021 truce endured for roughly 16 months, only to unravel in the lead-up to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and Israel's subsequent military response.