Watch: Alexa Bliss Wardrobe Mishap With Lyra Valkyria Forces Camera Cut During WWE RAW

An awkward moment unfolded on WWE RAW during the Women's Tag Team Championship match when Alexa Bliss suffered an unfortunate wardrobe mishap opposite Lyra Valkyria. The incident occurred as Bliss and Charlotte Flair defended their titles against Valkyria and Bayley.

The match appeared to be in Bliss' control when she climbed the ropes to deliver her signature Twisted Bliss. Valkyria, however, countered the move, catching Bliss and slamming her to the mat for a pin attempt. In the process, Valkyria's hair became entangled with Bliss' top, creating an unexpected problem.

While the tangle was not immediately obvious during the pin, it became clear once Bliss kicked out. Valkyria attempted to pull away, but in doing so, her hair lifted Bliss' gear, leading to an uncomfortable moment for both competitors. Bliss tried to free herself while Valkyria also worked to untangle her hair.

Realizing the situation, the production team quickly shifted the camera away. When the broadcast returned, Bliss had been forced to remove the top, though she had additional gear underneath. Valkyria rolled out of the ring with the top still caught in her hair, eventually freeing herself outside.

Despite the mishap, the match continued, and the broadcast team moved on without further mention of the incident. The quick camera cut ensured the moment did not overshadow the ongoing action in the ring.

Lyra continues to have the unluckiest wardrobe-related botches. Her hair got stuck in the gear of Alexa Bliss She had to roll out of the ring with the shirt still attached and have Bayley help remove it. #WWERaw twitter/4Oph462zWB

- Grant, of r/REALSquaredCircle (@Graannt) October 28, 2025

Alexa Bliss' Return to WWE Spotlight

Beyond the brief disruption, the night highlighted Alexa Bliss' resurgence in WWE. After years of limited appearances, she has returned to a prominent role, teaming with Charlotte Flair in one of the company's most high-profile storylines.

The duo currently hold the Women's Tag Team Championships and have captured fan attention with their partnership. Their reign has already sparked discussion about whether they could set a record for the most successful defenses in the division's history.