CIA Agent Turned Whistleblower John Kiriakou Reveals Use Of Torture Against Detained Terro**Sts

John Kiriakou, the sole CIA agent to go to jail over the US torture program, tells his story. Despite never torturing anyone, Kiriakou exposed the CIA's brutal enhanced interrogation methods, including waterboarding of terror suspects like Abu Zubaydah. His whistleblowing sparked global outrage but led to his prosecution and 30-month prison sentence.

