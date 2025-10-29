Param Sundari To Coolie: Top 5 Trending Films You Can't Miss On Amazon Prime

A disaster movie is currently trending on Amazon Prime OTT, with Janhvi Kapoor's film claiming the top spot nationwide. Here's a look at the top 5 most-watched movies on the platform.

OTT platforms are booming, even impacting theatrical release schedules. On Amazon Prime, some films that underperformed in theatres, like Janhvi Kapoor's latest release, have become massive hits, surprising audiences and proving the power of streaming platforms.

Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, is now trending at number one across India on Amazon Prime. Despite underperforming at the box office, the film has become a major hit on OTT.

Thanal, the Tamil action-drama starring Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi, is trending at number two on Amazon Prime in India. Although it underperformed in theaters, the film has found success on OTT.

Surprisingly, the Spanish film Our Fault is trending at number three in India on Amazon Prime. The story of a couple reuniting after five years has captivated the Indian OTT audience.

Arjun Das's latest Tamil film, Bomb, starring Shivathmika Rajashekar, is trending at number four on Amazon Prime. Though it underperformed at the box office, the movie has found success on OTT.

Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is trending at number five on Netflix. The film, which performed well in theaters, is now also enjoying popularity on OTT platforms.