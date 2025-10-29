Shah Rukh Khan's Ventures Beyond Films: Production, Sports Franchises And Luxury Investments

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is admired not just for his acting but also for his sharp business mind. As his birthday nears, here's a look at his thriving business empire.

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, isn't just one of the world's biggest movie stars - he's also a visionary businessman. Loved for his acting brilliance and unmatched charisma, SRK has built a powerful empire beyond films. As his birthday approaches, let's explore his impressive business ventures that prove he's as smart in boardrooms as he is on screen.

In 2002, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan founded Red Chillies Entertainment, which soon became one of India's most successful film production houses. The company produces blockbuster films and runs a cutting-edge VFX division, Red Chillies VFX, known for its world-class work in Indian cinema. With an annual turnover of ₹500 crore+, it's a cornerstone of SRK's business success and creative vision.

SRK's business acumen extended to sports when he co-owned the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. KKR's success, massive fan base, and brand value in the thousands of crores have made it one of IPL's top franchises.

One of India's most trusted endorsers, SRK represents global brands like Hyundai, Pepsi, and TAG Heuer. He reportedly charges ₹5–10 crore per campaign, earning over ₹150 crore annually through endorsements and brand partnerships.

SRK's luxurious assets include Mannat (₹200 crore), villas in Dubai and London, and investments in ventures like KidZania India.