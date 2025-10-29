JEE Main 2026: List Of Documents Needed For Registration And Application Steps

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the JEE Main 2026 registration process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the nic website to not miss any updates. Currently, the agency has not announced the official application date, but according to the previous notification, registration may start in October 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 can fill out the form on the official website once the process begins. While waiting for the JEE Main Session 1 registration process to start, find out how to apply, what documents are necessary, and when the exams will be held.

When will the JEE Main 2026 exams be held?

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 exams will be from January 21 to January 30, 2026, and Session 2 will be held from April 1 to April 10, 2026. Candidates can appear in either session according to their convenience.

How many papers will be in JEE Main?

There will be a total of two papers in this exam. Paper 1 is for admission to BE or B.Tech courses in NITs, IIITs, and other government technical institutes. Paper 2 is for B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Additionally, JEE Main determines the eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced exam for admission to IITs.

How to apply for JEE Main?

Once registration begins, candidates should follow the simple steps below-



First, visit the nic website.

Click on the 'JEE Main 2026 Registration' link on the homepage.

Register yourself by filling in the required details.

Now, fill in personal and educational information in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee. After submitting, download a PDF copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

What are the necessary documents for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application?

During the JEE Main 2026 application, candidates will need the following documents-



Aadhaar Card: Name, date of birth, photo, and father's name must be correct (as per the 10th certificate).

UDID Card (if applicable): Must be valid and updated.

Category Certificate (EWS, SC, ST, OBC): Must be valid and up-to-date. Scanned copy of passport-size photo and signature

Before filling out the form, candidates should carefully read the information bulletin on the NTA website. Upload all documents in updated and clear scans. Double-check the application after submission to ensure there are no mistakes.