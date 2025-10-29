403
Bitcoin's Teetering Tightrope: Short-Term Shadows Over Long-Term Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the volatile arena of digital assets, Bitcoin stands at a precarious crossroads, trading at $113,548 amid a subtle 24-hour dip of 0.55 percent.
With a staggering market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, the cryptocurrency's latest consolidation belies deeper tensions, as global investors weigh macroeconomic headwinds against enduring bullish undercurrents.
The four-hour chart paints a cautious picture: Bitcoin has etched a symmetrical triangle between $111,000 and $115,000, punctuated by red candlesticks signaling seller dominance.
Volume spikes underscore distribution, while the MACD histogram's negative bars and an RSI nearing oversold levels at 45 hint at imminent volatility.
Bollinger Bands contract toward a potential breakout, with the price clinging to the lower edge-raising fears of a retest at $110,000 support.
"This is classic profit-taking after recent highs," notes a São Paulo-based analyst, echoing sentiments from Latin America's burgeoning crypto hubs.
Bitcoin steadies amid cautious optimism
Yet, the daily timeframe offers solace. An ascending channel since June cradles the price near its midline, bolstered by upward-sloping 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $112,800 and $108,500, respectively.
Steady volume and a neutral RSI of 55 affirm structural resilience, positioning Bitcoin for a push toward $120,000 if $115,000 resistance yields.
Ethereum, with $725 million in 24-hour volume and a 2.23 percent decline, mirrors this correlated unease, while Solana 's steeper 3.29 percent drop highlights altcoin fragility.
Amid the gloom, meme tokens like TRUMP (+18.71 percent) and PI (+17.11 percent) flash speculative sparks, underscoring retail defiance.
For Brazilian traders, where Bitcoin ETFs have surged 40 percent year-to-date, this duality resonates: short-term caution amid U.S. data releases, but medium-term optimism fueled by institutional inflows.
As one Rio de Janeiro fund manager observes, "Bitcoin's not crashing-it's recalibrating." Key levels remain pivotal: hold $110,000, and the uptrend endures; breach it, and $105,000 looms. In this $2.27 trillion colossus, patience may yet reward the steadfast.
