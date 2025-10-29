403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan conveys its resolve to increase its defense spending
(MENAFN) Japan reaffirmed its commitment to increasing defense expenditures during a meeting between Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Tokyo on Wednesday. The talks followed discussions between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump, in which Takaichi stated that Japan will “fundamentally reinforce its defense capabilities” with “unwavering determination and action.”
“Great meeting with Defense Minister Koizumi today. The US-Japan Alliance remains vital to the security of the Asia-Pacific, and I welcome Japan’s recent commitment to increase its defense spending. Together, we can achieve Peace through Strength,” Hegseth wrote on social media.
Koizumi and Hegseth reviewed plans to update three major national security documents—the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Buildup Program—that were approved under the previous administration, signaling a significant shift in Japan’s post-war defense posture. Koizumi also highlighted Japan’s target of raising defense spending to 2% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year in March, accelerating the timeline by two years.
At a joint press briefing, Koizumi said: "We exchanged views on the security environment, which has been rapidly worsening, and shared that recognition." Hegseth welcomed Japan’s planned expansion but did not request a specific funding amount.
The session marked Koizumi’s first official meeting as defense chief following Takaichi’s election on October 21, during which she also pledged to raise defense spending to approximately 2% of GDP. The US maintains over 50,000 troops and multiple military assets in Japan under the mutual defense treaty.
“Great meeting with Defense Minister Koizumi today. The US-Japan Alliance remains vital to the security of the Asia-Pacific, and I welcome Japan’s recent commitment to increase its defense spending. Together, we can achieve Peace through Strength,” Hegseth wrote on social media.
Koizumi and Hegseth reviewed plans to update three major national security documents—the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Buildup Program—that were approved under the previous administration, signaling a significant shift in Japan’s post-war defense posture. Koizumi also highlighted Japan’s target of raising defense spending to 2% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year in March, accelerating the timeline by two years.
At a joint press briefing, Koizumi said: "We exchanged views on the security environment, which has been rapidly worsening, and shared that recognition." Hegseth welcomed Japan’s planned expansion but did not request a specific funding amount.
The session marked Koizumi’s first official meeting as defense chief following Takaichi’s election on October 21, during which she also pledged to raise defense spending to approximately 2% of GDP. The US maintains over 50,000 troops and multiple military assets in Japan under the mutual defense treaty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment