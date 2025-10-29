The Recapture Of Bara: More Than A Field Victory

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan, (Sudanow)_Celebrations continue across all the Sudanese cities following the decisive victory of the Armed Forces, the Joint Force, and their supporting troops. They have succeeded in routing the rebellious militia and its mercenaries, forcefully and skillfully recapturing the city of Bara from their unholy grasp. This victory is considered a significant strategic shift in the course of military operations in Kordofan axis, as it creates positive repercussions that support the Armed Forces' plan to reach Darfur.

Regarding the significance of the Sudanese army's recapture of Bara in North Kordofan State, Ambassador Dr. Muawiya Al-Tom Bukhari told Sudanow: "The recapture of the city of Bara carries a strategic and multi-faceted significance, which can be summarized in the following points:

Firstly the Geographic-Strategic Dimension: Bara is a main gateway to the city of Al-Ubayyid, the capital of North Kordofan, which serves as a vital hub for supply and communication lines between western and central Sudan. Control over it allows the army to secure a crucial axis that connects Darfur with Kordofan and Khartoum.

Secondly the Military Dimension: Recapturing the city means dislodging the rebellious militia from one of its most important strongholds in the region, reducing its ability to threaten Al-Ubayyid and cut military and humanitarian supply routes. It also represents a step toward restoring the field balance in favor of the army.

The third point is the Political and Moral Dimension: The victory in Bara is a strong message, both internally and externally, that the army is still capable of taking the initiative and going on the offensive, not just defending. It also wins the moral support of citizens in Kordofan and neighboring areas.

Fourthly: The Social Dimension: Bara is a city with a rich history, heritage, and social weight in Kordofan. Its recapture represents a restoration of national symbolism and identity, and it gives residents a sense of security after a period of instability and threat.

Future Implications: The army's success in Bara could pave the way for broader military operations to recapture Al-Ubayyid. It also serves as a staging point for securing supply lines between Kordofan and Khartoum, with the potential to redraw the balance of power in the region if the military momentum continues.

Bara is a halfway to Al-Ubayyid (the capital of North Kordofan):

Direct Fortification: Controlling Bara acts as a shield for Al-Ubayyid, preventing the rebellious militia from approaching its eastern and northern flanks.

Opening Supply Routes: The army's success in Bara allows for the securing of military and humanitarian supply lines to Al-Ubayyid, strengthening its resilience as an administrative and commercial center.

Paving the Way for Full Recapture: If the army can advance westward and southward, it could put Al-Ubayyid within reach of full control, which would have enormous political and moral repercussions.

And Likewise, the Recapture of Al-Nuhud (the gateway to West Kordofan):

Restoring Balance in the Region: The fall of Bara to the army isolates the rebellious militia in some axes of West Kordofan, weakening its grip on Al-Nuhud and making it more vulnerable to military pressure.

Protecting Trade and Communication Routes: Al-Nuhud is a road junction that connects Kordofan and Darfur, and securing Bara means tightening the noose on the Rapid Support Forces in those areas.

Preparing a Negotiating Environment: If the army regains the initiative in Al-Nuhud after Bara, it may push the Rapid Support Forces toward accepting political or negotiated arrangements from a weaker position.

In conclusion, Dr. Muawiya says that the recapture of Bara is not just a local battle; it is a turning point that can open the way for the army to control Al-Ubayyid (the largest administrative center) and Al-Nuhud (the strategic gateway to West Kordofan), which would change the course of the war in the region in its favor.

The Sudanese army's recapture of Bara in North Kordofan represents a strategic shift that enhances its ability to fortify Al-Ubayyid and secure its supply routes. At the same time, it creates an opportunity to pressure Al-Nuhud as the gateway to West Kordofan, which may redraw the balance of power in the region and pave the way for the potential recapture of major cities from the grip of the terrorist Dagalo militia, with all the political and moral impact this carries for the future of the conflict.