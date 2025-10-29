Italy's Favo Eyes U-17 World Cup Glory In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 set to begin on November 3, excitement is building as 48 teams prepare to compete in the largest edition in the tournament's history.

Among the contenders, Italy arrive as one of the favourites, determined to make their mark on the global stage.

The Azzurrini, led by coach Massimiliano Favo, reached the semi-finals of the UEFA European U-17 Championship earlier this year and will now look to go even further in Qatar, where they have been drawn alongside the hosts Qatar, Bolivia and South Africa in Group A.

Speaking to FIFA, Favo said his team will head into the competition with belief and purpose.

“We must wear the shirt with pride, go toe-to-toe with footballing nations as steeped in tradition as ours, and give it our all to go as far as we possibly can without putting any limits on ourselves,” he said.

Favo acknowledged the unique challenges of competing in Qatar, including the climate and extended format of the tournament.

“We'll need to quickly adapt to the climate and humidity, and rotate our squad wisely to keep players fresh. The aim is to play for the shirt and do ourselves proud,” he said.

The Italian coach, who will face Qatar in his team's opening match, also praised the hosts' development in youth football.

“Qatar have the edge of training together daily, playing on home soil, and being fully acclimatised to the conditions,” Favo noted.

“They'll be tough opponents, and we'll show them the respect they deserve.”

For Qatar, the tournament marks another milestone in their football journey after hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The country's continued investment in youth development and world-class infrastructure has positioned it as an emerging hub for the global game.

Favo believes the U-17 World Cup provides a vital platform for young talent.

“It's a crucial age because it marks the transition from youth to senior football,” he explained.“Some of these lads are already playing at senior level, which is something to be proud of.”