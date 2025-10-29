QSL Cup: Al Arabi Crush Lusail SC, Al Rayyan Beat Al Duhail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Arabi and Al Rayyan secured victories in their QSL Cup Round 4 matches, remaining unbeaten and leading the points table yesterday.

At the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Yazan Al Naimat scored a hat-trick and Joao Pedro added a brace while Kenyan Michael Olunga also scored one goal as Al Arabi crushed Lusail SC 6-1 to climb to the top of the standings.

Lusail managed to pull one back through Mohammed Barakat, but they were no match for Al Arabi's prowess.

The win took Al Arabi's points tally to 13 at the top, the same as Al Rayyan, but the Dream Team lead in terms of goal difference (+14 against Al Rayyan's +9).

Elsewhere, at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan secured a valuable 3-1 victory over Al Duhail to raise their points tally.

Al Rayyan delivered a clinical performance against Al Duhail, with Ali Hassan, Mohamed Abdelfattah, and Faisal Mohammed all finding the back of the net.

Al Arabi's Yazan Al Naimat (left) celebrates his hat-trick with teammates

Al Duhail's sole goal was scored by Mubarak Shanan. This was Al Duhail's third loss from five matches as they continue to struggle at the 16th spot in the points tally.

Earlier, yesterday, Qatar SC and Mesaimeer shared points after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw in their Round 4 clash, which took place at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Muaaz Abdulmajeed and Abu Al Qasim Ayman were on target for Qatar SC, while Hamad Saeed and Khalifa Salman scored for Mesaimeer.

The result moved Mesaimeer to six points and Qatar SC to four, placing them at 1oth and 13th spots in the rankings, respectively.

In another Round 4 fixture, Al Shahania continued their impressive form with a 2-1 victory over Al Sadd at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Mohammed Majed and Ali Saeed scored the goals for the winners, while Abdulrahman Mohammed struck for Al Sadd. The win, their third in the tournament, lifted Al Shahania to 10 points, while Al Sadd remained on one point and at the bottom of the table, in 19th spot.