403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump confidents he will have great trade deal with XI during meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed confidence Wednesday that he will secure a trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their forthcoming meeting in South Korea.
“I think we're going to have a deal. I think it'll be a good deal for both. And that's really a great result, you know, that's better than fighting and going through all sorts of problems, and, you know, no reason for it,” Trump said while addressing CEOs at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
“I think it's going to be a great deal for both. So I'll be meeting him tomorrow. A lot of people are interested. They're also interested in what we're doing, but they're interested in that. I can tell you a lot the world is watching,” he added.
The meeting follows months of negotiation between Washington and Beijing, amid a trade war that has fluctuated throughout Trump’s tenure. According to reports, the two countries have reached a “very substantial” framework ahead of the summit.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said China would collaborate on controlling fentanyl exports, and he might respond by lowering tariffs related to the drug and its precursors. “I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” he stated.
Trump also confirmed discussions will cover agricultural products and rare earth minerals, a focus heightened after Beijing implemented strict export controls. The new measures, announced earlier this month, limit the flow of rare earths and related technologies, requiring government approval for foreign cooperation. China produces over 90% of the global supply.
Reports indicate US officials hope to negotiate some form of deferral on the Chinese export restrictions ahead of the talks.
“I think we're going to have a deal. I think it'll be a good deal for both. And that's really a great result, you know, that's better than fighting and going through all sorts of problems, and, you know, no reason for it,” Trump said while addressing CEOs at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
“I think it's going to be a great deal for both. So I'll be meeting him tomorrow. A lot of people are interested. They're also interested in what we're doing, but they're interested in that. I can tell you a lot the world is watching,” he added.
The meeting follows months of negotiation between Washington and Beijing, amid a trade war that has fluctuated throughout Trump’s tenure. According to reports, the two countries have reached a “very substantial” framework ahead of the summit.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said China would collaborate on controlling fentanyl exports, and he might respond by lowering tariffs related to the drug and its precursors. “I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” he stated.
Trump also confirmed discussions will cover agricultural products and rare earth minerals, a focus heightened after Beijing implemented strict export controls. The new measures, announced earlier this month, limit the flow of rare earths and related technologies, requiring government approval for foreign cooperation. China produces over 90% of the global supply.
Reports indicate US officials hope to negotiate some form of deferral on the Chinese export restrictions ahead of the talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment