Dynamite Blockchain Launches New Website

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the“Company” or“Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to announce the launch of its all new updated website, reflecting its evolved Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, focusing on Utility Tokens.

All New Website

The Company is pleased to announce the official launch of its new corporate website at . The redesigned platform offers all stakeholders - including investors, partners and the broader cryptocurrency community - an engaging and comprehensive look at the Company's utility-driven digital asset strategy and the three divisions that are vertically integrated to form its Blockchain Ecosystem. The updated website is optimized for desktop viewing, with mobile and tablet optimization scheduled for upcoming releases in the next quarter. This launch marks another important step in Dynamite's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and strengthening its digital brand presence across all channels.

Unique Utility Token Strategy

The Company's Utility Token Strategy is designed to identify, acquire, and integrate digital assets that exhibit strong real-world utility and scarcity. The acquisition of these digital assets represents the Company's Holdings division, which serves as the foundation of the broader Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, through which Dynamite plans to vertically integrate the digital assets into its products and services, creating an engine for increased utility. For a detailed description of this strategy, please visit dynamiteblock/strategy.

Key Components

1. Disciplined Token Selection

The Company's rigorous due diligence and careful selection ensures that every token held by the Company's treasury has the ability to significantly increase in value as well as meaningful potential for integration into the Company's Products and Services.

2. Enhanced Token Utility through Products and Services

The Company's strategy extends beyond passive investment. Dynamite seeks to embed its token holdings into its Products and Services that it acquires or develops. This should enable direct participation and enhancement in token utility and network growth, which are expected to drive token transaction volume, user adoption, and recurring revenue opportunities across the Company's ecosystem.

3. Revenue and Value-Capture Mechanisms

The Company anticipates exploring multiple potential monetization pathways as its ecosystem matures, including but not limited to: transaction and swap fees, enterprise licensing or SaaS revenues, and staking or yield-sharing mechanisms. Collectively, these mechanisms would link Dynamite's Ecosystem activity with token value growth and enhance the net asset value (NAV) of the Company's holdings over time.

4. Flywheel and Growth Dynamics

The Company's vertically-integrated model is designed to create a self-reinforcing growth cycle, whereby increased product adoption leads to higher token transaction activity, token demand contributes to further price appreciation, and strengthened treasury assets support continued acquisition and development, which allows the whole cycle to repeat.

Unique Proposition

Through its Utility Token Strategy, Dynamite offers investors not just exposure to rare and quality digital assets, but also participation in a planned vertically integrated utility-driven Blockchain Ecosystem. For a detailed description of what makes the Dynamite strategy unique, please visit dynamiteblock/why-dynamite.



“Our Utility Token Strategy reflects a disciplined, fundamentals-driven approach to blockchain value creation. We don't just speculate on digital assets-we are engineering their utility by building an ecosystem around them,” explained Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

“By vertically integrating our Holdings, Products, and Services, we hope to transform token utility into long-term shareholder value. I invite anybody interested to check out our new and improved website to gain a better understanding of our evolved strategy,” concluded Mr. Sood.

Please visit dynamiteblock/divisions, for a detailed description of the Dynamite Blockchain Ecosystem.



On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the Company's new strategy; timing of the optimization updates for the Company's website; future acquisitions of digital assets; the Company's plan to vertically integrate its digital assets into its products and services; characteristics of the digital assets focused on by the Company, including real-world utility, scarcity and alignment with the Company's strategy; the ability of the Company's tokens held to increase in value and integrate into the Company's Products and Services; the embedding of the Company's tokens holdings into its Products and Services and the impact of same on utility network and growth, transaction volume, user adoption and recurring revenues for the Company; potential monetization pathways for the Company; the self-reinforcing nature of the Company's model, including the affect of product adoption on token transaction activity, the impact of token transaction activity on price appreciation, the impact of price appreciation on acquisition and development; the Company's path towards full vertical integration; the Company's ability to offer investors exposure to digital assets as well as a planned vertically integrated utility-driven Blockchain Ecosystem; the Company's engineering of digital assets utility by building an ecosystem around them; and the Company's hope to transform token utility into long-term shareholder value. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.