TRON DAO Participates In Europol's 9Th Global Conference On Criminal Finances And Cryptoassets

Geneva, Switzerland, October 29th, 2025, NewsDirect

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in the 9th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptoassets, held on October 28-29, 2025, at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The conference, jointly organized by Europol, UNODC and the Basel Institute on Governance, brought together industry leaders from across sectors to advance global efforts to counter criminal use of crypto. Sessions explored emerging typologies such as sanctions evasion, narcotics trafficking, professional money laundering, and scam centers, alongside policy developments, investigative tools, and cross-sector collaboration frameworks.

On day one, John Hurston, General Counsel, U.S. of TRON DAO, joined the panel“Public-Private Collaboration in Cryptoasset Seizure.” The session featured an in-depth examination of the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU) - a joint initiative by TRON, Tether, and TRM Labs aimed at combating illicit activity associated with crime on the blockchain. The session was moderated by Alejandro Pérez, Cryptocurrency Specialist at Europol, and other panelists included Leonardo Real, Chief Compliance Officer at Tether, and Dr. Bruno Requião da Cunha, Global Investigator at TRM Labs. The discussion explored the T3 FCU model's effectiveness, scalability, and its potential to strengthen global public-private collaborations.

“The T3 Financial Crime Unit has been extremely successful because it brings the right stakeholders to the same table, to combat criminal activity in real time,” said Hurston.

Since its inception in September 2024, T3 FCU has worked closely with law enforcement agencies worldwide to identify and disrupt criminal networks. The unit has analyzed millions of transactions across five continents, monitoring over $3 billion USD in total volume. This comprehensive monitoring capability enables T3 FCU to work across borders, identifying and disrupting criminal operations in real-time, making it an invaluable resource for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

TRON DAO's participation in the 9th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptoassets reaffirmed its commitment to fostering international cooperation with law enforcement and regulatory authorities to enhance transparency, accountability, and trust across the global digital asset ecosystem.

For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $77 billion. As of October 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 341 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $25 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

