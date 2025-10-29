403
Syria, World Bank Review Projects To Develop Land Transport
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syrian Minister of Transport Yaarub Bader met with Manager of Transport Global Practice for the Middle East & North Africa at the World Bank, Ibrahim Dajani. During the meeting, they reviewed several vital projects for developing the infrastructure and rail transport sectors in Syria, efforts to rehabilitate urban roads and improve transportation, as well as a strategic plan to modernize and rehabilitate the railway network.
Both sides emphasized that these projects are crucial for sustainable development and achieving economic integration among Syrian governorates. rail transport infrastructure world bank transportation
