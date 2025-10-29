Moph Announces Completion Of 11Th Round Of Qatar Board Of Medical Specialties Examinations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the successful completion of the 11th round of the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS) Examinations, marking an achievement that contributes to strengthening standards of medical education and specialist certification for healthcare practitioners.

The 11th round included 18 examinations from Part One and 13 written examinations from Part Two of the certification. A total of 326 doctors took part, representing 19 residency training programmes accredited by the Board. The examinations were held under the full supervision of the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS) Examination Committee, in collaboration with national examination centres at Qatar University (QU) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

Director of the Department of Health Professions (DHP) at the Ministry of Public Health and Chair of the QBMS Technical Committee, Dr Saad Al Kaabi said,“Since its launch in 2020, the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties has continued to apply international best practices in assessing doctors, which enhances public confidence in the certification and contributes to improving the quality of healthcare services in the State of Qatar.”

Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that candidates sitting the QBMS examinations must undergo a rigorous assessment that ensures their adherence to standards of scientific and clinical competence, ethical practice and regulatory compliance. He noted that obtaining the QBMS certification represents a major milestone in a physician's professional career, affirming their capability to practise as a specialist in their field. He added that two cohorts of physicians have already graduated with the certification, with a third cohort expected to graduate by the end of 2025.

Chair of the Qatar Board Examination Committee, Dr. Ghaya Al Rumaihi said,“The dedication of the Examination Committee members and all its subcommittees has been exceptional in every sense of the word. Their commitment to fairness and integrity forms the foundation for the success of each examination.”

Dr. Al Rumaihi explained that preparing for each examination cycle of the QBMS requires several months of meticulous planning, coordination and continuous quality review. This success could not have been achieved without the shared belief that excellence in assessment is the cornerstone of excellence in care.