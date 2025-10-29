Municipality Ministry Working On Plans To Improve Condition Of Fishermen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to develop the fisheries sector and strengthen the nation's food security, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah held a meeting yesterday with a number of fishermen to discuss the challenges facing the sector and explore ways to support and further develop it in order to increase local production and achieve self-sufficiency.

During the meeting, the Minister affirmed that the Ministry places special importance on the fishing sector within its strategy to achieve sustainable development. He noted that the Ministry is working to implement integrated plans and programmes aimed at improving the working environment for fishermen and providing the necessary infrastructure and services to support their activities.

The Minister also stressed that the Ministry is keen on maintaining continuous communication with fishermen and listening to their proposals and field observations to ensure practical solutions that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of local fish production and improving the quality of national products, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

This meeting comes as part of a series of engagements held by the Ministry of Municipality with various partners in the national food security system, reflecting a collaborative approach that strengthens integration between government entities and the private sector to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural, livestock, and fishery products.