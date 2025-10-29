Exhibition Celebrating Maqbool Fida Husain Opens At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has inaugurated "The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain", an engaging exhibition that showcases the works of Maqbool Fida Husain (1913–2011), a prominent figure in Indian art.

The exhibition, located at QM Gallery Katara, is a collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in New Delhi, and features over 80 of Husain's significant works, along with an extensive array of textual and archival materials that provide a deeper understanding of the artist's creative process.

The opening event on Monday was graced by the presence of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Minister of Education and Higher Education and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums, H E Lolwah Al Khater, CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, and other esteemed guests, including Kiran Nadar, the founder of the KNMA, and Owais Husain, a multimedia artist and son of MF Husain.

Attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by The Manganiyar Selection, a renowned Indian ensemble, at the Katara Amphitheater, which was also presented in partnership with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Directed by Roysten Abel, the performance delivered a captivating blend of music, theatre, and visual art.

Conceived and curated by KNMA, and designed by Visioni Srl, Rome, the immersive experience was originally shown at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2024. It has been reimagined for Doha, introducing new spatial and sensory experiences that trace Husain's artistic journey, shaped by memory, mythology, and a nomadic spirit. The immersive experience explores the deeper meanings of yatra, or journey - serving as a lasting symbol of civilization, a source of inspiration in artistic expression, and a representation of both inner and collective transformation.

Through an impressive collection of works that weaves together myth, memory, and modernity, The Rooted Nomad: M F Husain illustrates the artist's perception of India as both an ancient civilization and a contemporary nation.

The exhibition will be available for viewing from October 28, 2025 to February 7, 2026. The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain is showcased as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month initiative celebrating Qatar's cultural evolution over the last 50 years, since the establishment of the National Museum of Qatar, and it builds upon the legacy of the Qatar–India 2019 Year of Culture.