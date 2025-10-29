7 Injured In Samangan Traffic Accident

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Seven people, including a woman, were injured in a traffic accident on the Aibak-Mazar highway in northern Samangan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani said that the collision occurred on Tuesday night in Khulam district between a Corolla-type car and a Fielder vehicle.

The injured were evacuated to Khulam Clinic by the traffic department for treatment.

Officials attributed the accident to reckless driving.

