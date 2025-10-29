Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7 Injured In Samangan Traffic Accident

7 Injured In Samangan Traffic Accident


2025-10-29 04:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Seven people, including a woman, were injured in a traffic accident on the Aibak-Mazar highway in northern Samangan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani said that the collision occurred on Tuesday night in Khulam district between a Corolla-type car and a Fielder vehicle.

The injured were evacuated to Khulam Clinic by the traffic department for treatment.

Officials attributed the accident to reckless driving.

hz/sa

MENAFN29102025000174011037ID1110263402



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search