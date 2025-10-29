403
Greens Surge as Labour Hits Historic Low in Poll
(MENAFN) Labour has dropped to its all-time lowest level in a YouGov survey, with backing falling to only 17%—matching the support for the Conservatives.
The poll, conducted for The Times and Sky News, indicates that the far-right Reform UK party is now in the lead with 27%, while the Green Party has climbed to 16% and the Liberal Democrats stand at 15%.
These results point to a significant transformation in the political arena, with four major parties — Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, and the Greens — now within just two percentage points of each other.
Responding to the YouGov findings, Mothin Ali, co-deputy leader of the Green Party, told a media outlet: "When we said we were here to replace Labour and take the fight to Reform we meant it. People are flocking to the Greens because they see we are the party pushing for bold change and are making hope normal again."
Ali also highlighted that the Greens have seen a steep increase in membership alongside their rise in the polls.
"We have now surged beyond 150,000 members—more than a 100% increase in just over a month. In the same period, our poll ratings have shot up to their highest ever YouGov showing, and the Green Party is now within touching distance of Labour."
The party’s membership has grown dramatically under new leadership from Zack Polanski, rising from approximately 70,000 to over 150,000 in only seven weeks.
The Greens are gaining trust particularly among younger voters and urban constituencies, especially in London, where surveys indicate they are more favorably viewed than any other party within that demographic.
