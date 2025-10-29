403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Cessation of Wars Worldwide
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday issued a call for an immediate cessation of wars worldwide, emphasizing that fostering peace is “the duty of all political leaders.”
Addressing attendees at the conclusion of an interfaith forum in Rome, the pontiff said: “Conflicts exist wherever there is life, but we can neither manage nor resolve them through war.”
He pressed world leaders to initiate “a genuine and lasting period of reconciliation,” adding: “Let the wars end now.”
“The world is thirsting for peace,” the Pope warned, cautioning that humanity must not “grow accustomed to living with war.”
Describing the pursuit of peace as “an unpostponable duty before God,” he stressed that it must be “the foremost priority of all politics.”
The three-day forum, hosted by the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio under the banner “Have Courage for Peace,” gathered representatives from multiple faiths and concluded with a minute’s silence honoring victims of war and violence.
Addressing attendees at the conclusion of an interfaith forum in Rome, the pontiff said: “Conflicts exist wherever there is life, but we can neither manage nor resolve them through war.”
He pressed world leaders to initiate “a genuine and lasting period of reconciliation,” adding: “Let the wars end now.”
“The world is thirsting for peace,” the Pope warned, cautioning that humanity must not “grow accustomed to living with war.”
Describing the pursuit of peace as “an unpostponable duty before God,” he stressed that it must be “the foremost priority of all politics.”
The three-day forum, hosted by the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio under the banner “Have Courage for Peace,” gathered representatives from multiple faiths and concluded with a minute’s silence honoring victims of war and violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment