Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Cessation of Wars Worldwide

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Cessation of Wars Worldwide


2025-10-29 03:36:17
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday issued a call for an immediate cessation of wars worldwide, emphasizing that fostering peace is “the duty of all political leaders.”

Addressing attendees at the conclusion of an interfaith forum in Rome, the pontiff said: “Conflicts exist wherever there is life, but we can neither manage nor resolve them through war.”

He pressed world leaders to initiate “a genuine and lasting period of reconciliation,” adding: “Let the wars end now.”

“The world is thirsting for peace,” the Pope warned, cautioning that humanity must not “grow accustomed to living with war.”

Describing the pursuit of peace as “an unpostponable duty before God,” he stressed that it must be “the foremost priority of all politics.”

The three-day forum, hosted by the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio under the banner “Have Courage for Peace,” gathered representatives from multiple faiths and concluded with a minute’s silence honoring victims of war and violence.

MENAFN29102025000045017169ID1110263369



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search