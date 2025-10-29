Australia Provides Clarity On Crypto Regulations With New Guidance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Australia's financial regulators have taken a step toward clarifying the evolving landscape of digital assets with updated guidance, welcomed by many industry players as a move toward greater clarity. However, concerns remain over the pace of licensing approvals and the logistical hurdles still to be overcome in implementing these new standards.



ASIC updates its guidance on digital assets, clarifying which tokens are classified as financial products.

Bitcoin, NFTs, and tokenized tickets are likely excluded from being deemed financial products under the new rules.

Stablecoins, wrapped tokens, and digital asset wallets are considered financial products, attracting licensing requirements.

Industry voices highlight the need for practical solutions and note potential bottlenecks in licensing processing. Long-awaited clarity provides a foundation, but resource constraints pose challenges for timely implementation.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released an updated set of guidelines for the country's burgeoning digital asset sector, aiming to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring investor protection. This move comes ahead of a broader legislative overhaul planned for the crypto markets, with licensing and registration protocols taking center stage.

Bitcoin not a financial product

According to John Bassilios, a seasoned crypto lawyer and partner at Hall & Wilcox, the new guidance clarifies that most tokens-such as Bitcoin, gaming NFTs, and tokenized concert tickets-are unlikely to be interpreted as financial products.

“If an exchange solely deals in Bitcoin, there's generally no need to apply for a license under this guidance,” he explained.

Source: John Bassilios

However, ASIC's updated guidance clearly indicates that certain digital assets-like stablecoins, wrapped tokens, security tokens, and digital wallets-are classified as financial products, with licensing obligations attached.

This classification could extend to yield-bearing stablecoins, tokenized real estate, bonds, and staking as a service, particularly where certain restrictions such as minimum balances or lock-up periods are involved.

ASIC has also announced that, in principle, it will provide regulatory relief for some stablecoin and wrapped token providers, easing the transition as the new framework takes effect.

Guidance provides clarity, but structural bottlenecks remain

Steve Vallas, CEO of blockchain consultancy Blockchain APAC, emphasized that while the guidance offers much-needed clarity, its implementation will require close coordination across policy, legal, and industry sectors.

“ASIC has moved to operationalize policy ahead of formal law reform, providing short-term certainty but revealing the extent to which interpretative work is substituting for legislation,” he remarked.

Source: Steve Vallas

Still, the real challenge, according to Vallas, lies in the operational rollout, with potential bottlenecks threatening to hinder progress-such as limited local expertise, banking access, and insurance capacity. Without practical solutions, compliance issues might shift from legal challenges to logistical ones.

Acceptance and cautious optimism in the industry

Amy-Rose Goodey, CEO of the Digital Economy Council of Australia, welcomed the guidance as a long-overdue step toward regulatory clarity.

“It provides crucial insight into ASIC's stance and how they plan to treat digital asset businesses, which was unclear until now,” she said.

However, she also voiced concerns over the resources available to ASIC, questioning whether the regulator can process the influx of license applications swiftly enough to support the sector's growth.

Currently, Australian firms are in a transition phase, adjusting their operations and licensing strategies in response to the new rules. The government has proposed a comprehensive framework to regulate crypto exchanges and service providers under existing financial laws, with draft legislation under review.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.