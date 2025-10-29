Puneeth Rajkumar's 4Th Death Anniversary: Fans Across Karnataka Hold Poojas And Donation Camps In His Memory

Today marks the fourth death anniversary of Karnataka Ratna and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu. Across Karnataka, millions of fans and admirers are paying emotional tributes to the late superstar, who continues to live on in their hearts and memories. Although it has been four years since his untimely demise, the pain of his loss remains fresh. At Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, thousands of fans are expected to gather today to offer prayers at his memorial, where members of the Rajkumar family, including Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, will perform a special pooja.

Food, Blood, and Eye Donation Camps Organised in His Memory

In memory of the beloved star, several charitable initiatives have been organised across Karnataka. Like every year, food donation, blood donation, and eye donation camps have been set up by fans and well-wishers. Many celebrities from the Kannada film industry will also participate in these events, reflecting Puneeth's legacy of kindness and social responsibility. At multiple locations, poojas will be performed for Appu's statues, and prasad will be distributed to devotees. Even after four years, the affection that Kannadigas have for Puneeth Rajkumar remains as strong as ever, a testament to the profound mark he left on their lives.

Early Life: Entered Cinema as a Child Artist

Born as the youngest son of the legendary Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar entered the Kannada film industry as a child artist, earning the admiration of audiences with his natural performances. Later, he rose to prominence as a lead actor, debuting with the blockbuster 'Appu', a film that gave him his iconic nickname. Over the course of his illustrious career, Puneeth starred in more than 25 Kannada films, including hits like 'Abhi', 'Aakash', and 'Prithvi'.

Known for his humility, discipline, and energetic screen presence, Puneeth quickly became one of the most loved actors in Sandalwood. Beyond cinema, he was admired for his philanthropy and social service, embodying the same values of compassion and simplicity as his father, Dr Rajkumar.

A Sudden Loss That Shook Karnataka

It was on October 29, 2021, that tragedy struck unexpectedly. Puneeth Rajkumar, who was known for his fitness and active lifestyle, suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 10 am and was rushed to the hospital. Despite immediate medical attention, doctors could not save him, and the devastating news was confirmed by noon. The state government officially announced his passing after completing necessary formalities. His death sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the entire Indian film industry, leaving millions in disbelief.

Just a day earlier, Puneeth had attended the birthday celebration of his close friend and music composer Gurukiran. That same morning, he had wished success for his brother Shivarajkumar's film 'Bajrangi 2' on social media. The suddenness of his death, at just 46, made it even more difficult for fans and family to accept.

Puneeth's Last Project: The 'Gandhadagudi' Documentary

Before his passing, Puneeth Rajkumar had completed work on a wildlife documentary titled 'Gandhadagudi', a project close to his heart that celebrated Karnataka's natural beauty and biodiversity. He had planned to officially announce the title on November 1, 2021, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, but fate had other plans. The documentary was later released posthumously, becoming a heartfelt tribute to the star's love for his state and environment.

The Eternal Legacy of the Power Star

Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy extends far beyond his films. His contributions to Kannada cinema, culture, and philanthropy have earned him a place among the state's greatest icons. In recognition of his achievements and influence, he was posthumously conferred the Karnataka Ratna, the state's highest civilian honour.

Even today, fans refer to him lovingly as Appu, and his smiling face continues to inspire hope, humility, and dedication. For millions of Kannadigas, Puneeth is not gone, he lives on through his films, his values, and the countless lives he touched.