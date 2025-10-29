Youth Back Global South's Rise, Push Vision For Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Seventy-two per cent of young Indians expect countries of the Global South including India, South Africa, and Brazil to gain greater influence in shaping global decisions over the next decade, according to a new report Our Future India launched by the Next Generation India Fellows. The report, co-facilitated by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the United Nations Foundation, presents a youth-driven roadmap for India's centenary of independence and its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It draws on a survey of more than 2,000 Indians and consultations held across seven Indian cities and four global regions.

Leaders Highlight Youth Power and Sustainable Growth

Delivering the keynote address, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and Next Generation India Advisor, said India's aim to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 would demand relentless reforms, sustainable growth, and the energy of its young population. "Our biggest advantage is our demographic dividend, a young, dynamic population whose imagination will power a resilient and inclusive Viksit Bharat," he said. Ambassador Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation, called the report "an impressive snapshot of insights and imagination," saying it shows how institutions can turn "demographic energy into shared progress." Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW and COP30 Special Envoy for South Asia, noted that India's next growth phase "will be defined not by what we promise but by what we prove -- through data, transparency and innovation that empowers citizens."

Youth-Led Ideas for an Inclusive and Innovative Future

Our Future India proposes a National Gig Work Commission to protect informal workers, a Care Fund to embed gender equity into the economy, Smart Village Hubs to support rural livelihoods, and a Panel on AI and Emerging Tech with youth representation. It also suggests long-term "moonshots" such as establishing a Ministry of Future Affairs to embed foresight into governance and creating an India Supergrid for a green energy democracy. The Next Generation India Fellows initiative, part of the UN Foundation's Our Future Agenda programme in partnership with CEEW, aims to empower young leaders to shape local and global policy. (ANI)