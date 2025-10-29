Neuroradiologist Explains How To Identify Stroke, And How Acting FAST Saves Lives #Strokeperok
Stroke has become an increasingly critical health issue in India. Despite being the fourth leading cause of death, awareness about stroke remains low. Through our special initiative, #StrokePeRok, we aim to spread awareness about stroke. As part of this educational campaign on World Stroke Day, Dr. Saikanth Deepalam, Interventional Neuroradiologist at St. John's Medical College Hospital, Bangalore, joins us to share his insights on stroke.
Be the difference in a stroke emergency. Understanding the warning signs and acting FAST can make you a lifesaver. Knowledge is power-especially when every second counts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment