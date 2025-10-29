Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Neuroradiologist Explains How To Identify Stroke, And How Acting FAST Saves Lives #Strokeperok


2025-10-29 03:11:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Stroke has become an increasingly critical health issue in India. Despite being the fourth leading cause of death, awareness about stroke remains low. Through our special initiative,  #StrokePeRok, we aim to spread awareness about stroke. As part of this educational campaign on World Stroke Day,  Dr. Saikanth Deepalam, Interventional Neuroradiologist at St. John's Medical College Hospital, Bangalore, joins us to share his insights on stroke.

Be the difference in a stroke emergency. Understanding the warning signs and acting FAST can make you a lifesaver. Knowledge is power-especially when every second counts.

MENAFN29102025007385015968ID1110263307



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search