Fruits And Vegetable Chips Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research published report, “ Fruits and Vegetable Chips Market Size & Outlook, 2026-203”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 66.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 121.05 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91%.

Market Dynamics

The global fruits and vegetable chips market is driven by rising consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition and functional snacks, increasing demand for gluten-free and preservative-free options, and growing adoption in cafes, restaurants, and corporate snacking. Moreover, opportunities exist in leveraging sustainable packaging, targeting emerging markets with rising disposable incomes, and developing fortified or protein-enhanced chips to meet evolving dietary preferences, making these snacks both nutritious and appealing to modern lifestyles.

However, the growth of the global market faces challenges from the strong presence of traditional potato chips and other processed snacks. These conventional products are often more affordable, widely available, and familiar to consumers, making it difficult for alternative chips to gain a significant share. Moreover, maintaining consistent taste, texture, and shelf-life in fruits and vegetable chips poses production and distribution challenges.

Product Outlook: Vegetable chips hold the largest share (80%+), while fruit chips record the fastest CAGR (~7.28%).

Processing Technique Outlook: Fried segment holds the largest share (65%+), while air-dried records the fastest CAGR (~7.13%).

Distribution Channel Outlook: Theoffline segmentholds the largest share (60%+), while the online segment records the fastest CAGR (~7.68%). Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's fruits and vegetable chips market is dominating with a market share of over 35%, driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for convenient snacks, and growing urbanization.

Competitive Players

PepsiCo, Inc.Calbee North AmericaGeneral Mills, Inc.Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company)Seneca Foods CorporationHain Celestial Group, Inc.Luke's OrganicCrispy Green, Inc.The Better ChipRhythm SuperfoodsBare SnacksBrothers All NaturalWise FoodsTropical FoodsTraina FoodsSnack It ForwardGreenday GlobalPlant SnacksSpare SnacksSunkist Growers, Inc. Recent Developments

By ProductVegetablePotatoSweet PotatoBeetrootCarrotMixOthersFruitAppleBananaMangoMixOthersBy Processing TechniqueFriedBakedDehydratedFreeze-DriedAir-DriedVacuum-FriedBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report