Green Cardamom Market Segments, Regional Trends & Top Players By 2034
Straits Research published a report, “ Green Cardamom Market , 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global green cardamom market size is valued at USD 924.12 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 1,515.05 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.77%.
Market Dynamics
The global green cardamom market benefits from rising consumer preference for organic and sustainably sourced spices, coupled with expanding export opportunities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Technological adoption in cultivation, value addition through grading and processing, and government initiatives supporting spice quality enhancement create significant growth prospects. Moreover, niche markets for premium and specialty cardamom products provide lucrative opportunities for producers and exporters worldwide.
However, the market faces challenges from high price volatility caused by inconsistent crop yields and unpredictable climatic variations. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and pest infestations often disrupt production cycles, leading to unstable supply levels. These fluctuations directly affect market pricing and profit margins for both farmers and exporters.
Market Highlights
-
Product Insights: Large cardamom is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.74%. Increasing popularity in specialty cuisines, herbal products, and functional foods is driving growth.
End-use Insights: Retail channels dominate with over 70% market share. Consumers increasingly purchase cardamom for household cooking, beverages, and spice blends.
Nature Insights: Organic cardamom is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.75%. Rising consumer awareness of clean-label, chemical-free, and sustainably sourced spices is driving adoption.
Regional Insights: The Asia-Pacific green cardamom market is dominant with a market share of over 50%, supported by favorable cultivation conditions, strong domestic consumption, and growing export demand.
South Indian Green Cardamom Company Limited Pace Ventures Pvt Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Marketing Co Ltd Nelixia Honduras S.A. de C.V. Adani Food Products Pvt Ltd Hộ Kinh Doanh Đỗ Ngọc Hùng Bhojraj Jain Koko Spices Private Limited McCormick & Company, Inc. DS Group Olam Group Limited Frontier Cooperative The Spice House Eastmade Spices & Herbs Private Limited Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Company Limited Cardex, S.A. Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Limited Vora Spice Mills LLP Kerry Group Recent Developments Segmentation
By Product Small Large By End-Use Food Service Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others By Nature Organic Conventional Want to see full report on
Green Cardamom Market Full Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Grok AI Identifies MGC And The RZ Ecosystem As A Safe Haven For Crypto Investors Amid Global Market Crash
CommentsNo comment