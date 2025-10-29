Green Cardamom Market Segments, Regional Trends & Top Players By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report, “ Green Cardamom Market , 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global green cardamom market size is valued at USD 924.12 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 1,515.05 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.77%.

Market Dynamics

The global green cardamom market benefits from rising consumer preference for organic and sustainably sourced spices, coupled with expanding export opportunities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Technological adoption in cultivation, value addition through grading and processing, and government initiatives supporting spice quality enhancement create significant growth prospects. Moreover, niche markets for premium and specialty cardamom products provide lucrative opportunities for producers and exporters worldwide.

However, the market faces challenges from high price volatility caused by inconsistent crop yields and unpredictable climatic variations. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and pest infestations often disrupt production cycles, leading to unstable supply levels. These fluctuations directly affect market pricing and profit margins for both farmers and exporters.

Market Highlights



Product Insights: Large cardamom is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.74%. Increasing popularity in specialty cuisines, herbal products, and functional foods is driving growth.

End-use Insights: Retail channels dominate with over 70% market share. Consumers increasingly purchase cardamom for household cooking, beverages, and spice blends.

Nature Insights: Organic cardamom is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.75%. Rising consumer awareness of clean-label, chemical-free, and sustainably sourced spices is driving adoption. Regional Insights: The Asia-Pacific green cardamom market is dominant with a market share of over 50%, supported by favorable cultivation conditions, strong domestic consumption, and growing export demand.

Competitive Players

South Indian Green Cardamom Company LimitedPace Ventures Pvt LtdThe Kerala Cardamom Processing and Marketing Co LtdNelixia Honduras S.A. de C.V.Adani Food Products Pvt LtdHộ Kinh Doanh Đỗ Ngọc HùngBhojraj JainKoko Spices Private LimitedMcCormick & Company, Inc.DS GroupOlam Group LimitedFrontier CooperativeThe Spice HouseEastmade Spices & Herbs Private LimitedVandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Company LimitedCardex, S.A.Mane Kancor Ingredients Private LimitedVora Spice Mills LLPKerry Group Recent Developments

Segmentation

By ProductSmallLargeBy End-UseFood ServiceRetailHypermarkets/SupermarketsConvenience StoresOnlineOthersBy NatureOrganicConventional