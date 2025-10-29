Baku Holds Caspian Energy Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Caspian Energy Forum has commenced in Baku, bringing together business leaders, government officials, and representatives of diplomatic missions to discuss the region's role in the global energy transition, Azernews reports.

This year's forum focuses on the development of the Green Energy Corridor, as well as on strengthening strategic cooperation in the oil and gas sector among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Black Sea region countries.

Key objectives of the event include ensuring an effective presentation of the international energy agenda in the context of COP29 and COP30, promoting and supporting major renewable energy and gas projects across the region, and facilitating discussions on the extension of the Green Energy Corridor toward Europe.

The forum also aims to deepen dialogue between governments, businesses, and international organizations, while encouraging sustainable energy investments and partnerships.

Held at a critical juncture for the global energy landscape, the Baku gathering once again underscores Azerbaijan's position as a driving force in promoting regional energy cooperation and advancing green transition initiatives.