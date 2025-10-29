Former Peace Committee Member Shot Dead In Upper Dir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A former member of the local peace committee, Haji Azam Khan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dara Atrafi area of Upper Dir late Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

According to reports, Haji Azam Khan was in the courtyard of his house when attackers opened indiscriminate fire from the roof. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving the report, cordoned off the area, and collected evidence. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects, and investigations are underway from multiple angles to determine the motive behind the attack.

Local residents said the area had been peaceful in recent months, but the killing has once again created an atmosphere of fear.

The funeral prayer for Haji Azam Khan was held in his native village and attended by elders, political and social figures, and a large number of locals. He was later laid to rest in the local cemetery. Residents have demanded the swift arrest of the culprits and their prosecution.