Labor Ministry Launches Training Program For New Labor, Safety Inspectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor has announced the launch of a comprehensive training program aimed at developing the skills and competencies of newly appointed labor and occupational safety and health inspectors.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry confirmed that 20 new inspectors participated in the program, which was inaugurated in the presence of Assistant Secretary-General for Operations Ibrahim Al-Saket, Director of the Occupational Safety and Health Directorate Iman Al-Abdallat, and Alexander Munden, Director of the Employment in Jordan 2030 project implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).Developed in collaboration with GIZ, the training program has been carefully designed and accredited to include three key components: the legislative framework, communication and interpersonal skills, and occupational safety and health practices.The Ministry emphasized that this initiative aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen the capabilities of its inspection workforce, ensuring that inspectors are well-trained and equipped to carry out high-quality inspection operations that promote compliance, workplace safety, and fair labor practices.