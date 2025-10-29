Qatarenergy Signs17-Year LNG Supply Agreement With India's GSPC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy signed a 17-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for the supply of up to 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to the Republic of India.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes will be delivered ex-ship to terminals in India, starting in 2026.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with GSPC through this long-term SPA, which highlights our continued commitment to supporting India's growing energy needs.”

The Minister added:“This collaboration not only reinforces the enduring ties between our two companies but also contributes to India's vision of enhancing its energy security and transitioning towards a cleaner energy mix. QatarEnergy remains committed to delivering safe and reliable LNG supplies to support India in its endeavors.”



The SPA between QatarEnergy and GSPC builds on their first long-term LNG supply agreement signed in 2019. It also reflects the continued confidence and trust between the two organizations and underscores their shared vision for a sustainable energy future and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

This agreement reflects QatarEnergy's ongoing dedication to strengthening global partnerships, promoting cleaner energy solutions, and supporting the economic development goals of key markets worldwide.