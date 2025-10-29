403
US nuclear arms production could be effected by govt shutdown
(MENAFN) The ongoing U.S. government shutdown could delay the production of nuclear weapons by months or even years, according to reports.
Since the shutdown began on October 1, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed. Lawmakers remain at an impasse, with Democrats reportedly refusing to approve a new spending bill in the Senate until Republicans meet all their demands, including extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), responsible for producing nuclear weapons and maintaining the existing stockpile, requested that the White House redirect funds from previously approved spending bills to maintain operations during the shutdown.
Sources indicate that this request has not been granted.
Last week, the NNSA had to furlough most of its 1,400 full-time staff, who oversee weapons development and nuclear non-proliferation programs. The Trump administration has managed to keep key weapons laboratories and production facilities operational only by relying on contractors.
Officials fear that even a short pause in nuclear weapons production could cause long-term setbacks, as safely halting work on nuclear materials is a complex process that can take weeks. The report adds to existing worries about the depletion of U.S. conventional weapons stockpiles.
President Donald Trump previously criticized the Biden administration for “emptying out our whole country” by supplying arms to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. Last week, Trump ruled out providing Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, arguing the U.S. needs them for its own defense. Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the need for additional U.S. weaponry, including Tomahawks and other long-range systems.
Russia has consistently condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they will not prevent its objectives but could heighten the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and NATO.
