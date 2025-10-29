MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Telegram.

“More and more researchers are drawing attention to a new information threat from Russia - the manipulation of artificial intelligence. In particular, the UK-based think tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) warns that the Kremlin has launched a targeted operation to influence large language models (LLMs) - the foundation of modern chatbots and generative AI systems,” the message states.

The tactic has been termed 'LLM grooming'. Its essence is to flood the internet with fake content so that this data enters machine-learning systems. As a result, artificial intelligence begins reproducing Kremlin messaging. This represents a new form of information influence - manipulation not only through social media or fake news but through the technological infrastructure that millions of people perceive as a reliable source of information.

Importantly, unlike traditional propaganda, AI-driven influence does not require human intermediaries. AI algorithms are capable of spreading Kremlin narratives at a scale and speed unattainable for traditional media. In this way, every chatbot or search query may become a hidden channel of influence.

The Center emphasized that this poses a fundamentally new threat to the democratic world - undermining information sovereignty. The Kremlin understands that in a world where algorithms shape the opinions of millions, control over data becomes a new form of geopolitical power.

As reported, in early November, Russian propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and U.S. sanctions and spreading new nuclear threats toward Western countries.

