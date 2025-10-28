Brazilian Halal Certification Recognized Globally

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo –“The halal certification is not an option-it's a necessity. The world needs it to ensure consumer trust.” This is how Mohamad Orra Mourad, Vice-President of International Relations & Secretary-General of the(ABCC ), opened the final panel on the second day of the 2025 Global Halal Brazil Business Forum.

Marcelo Siegmann discussed the recognition of Brazil's halal certification

Continuing the panel, moderator Mourad spoke with Marcelo Siegmann, Export Director at Seara, about the importance of Brazil's halal certification.“There is currently no non-Muslim country in the world that has the same international recognition for halal as Brazil. In Europe, for example, the Brazilian certification is valued more than the European halal product itself,” added Seara's Export Director.

Still discussing the quality of Brazil's halal certification, Alisson Navarro, Vice-President of Cattle at Marfrig and BRF (MBRF), spoke about the increasing demand for Brazilian halal products, even in non-Muslim countries.“Halal demand has been growing, even in China, which isnt a Muslim country. Each year, they buy more halal products because of the quality,” he said.

During the final panel, Nourhan Haffez, Communications and & Marketing Manager at the Islamic Chamber of Halal Services, shared data showing that halal certification is important beyond the physical marketplace.“The halal certification adds credibility and gives confidence to social media consumers. When a product carries the halal seal, they know it meets high-quality standards,” Nourhan said.

The day's final panel brought together six participants

“The [social media] interaction of brands that carry the halal certification is not limited to the food sector. The tourism sector has also been important in showcasing the attributes of the certification to social media users. Halal tourism online is very active, with many consumers sharing information about hotels that have this certification, and this adds significant value for these people.”

Following the panel, Ricardo Santin, President of Brazil's chicken and pork lobby ABPA, shared his views on the behavior of young consumers, active on social media, regarding halal certification.“The halal certification is very important for young people. When they consume products with this seal, they feel at ease because they know the food is safe. This certification ensures the meat is produced with proper health and biosafety standards.”

To conclude the session, Ali Hussein El Zoghbi, Vice President of FAMBRAS Halal Certifier, commented on the efforts of the Brazilian government to position the country as a success story in halal certification.“Brazil is a secular country, and we truly respect religions, which is a valuable asset. The Brazilian government has always worked alongside entrepreneurs, associations, and the certifier to build this path and create this great success story that is Brazil.”

The forum is organized by the ABCC and FAMBRAS Halal Certifier. GHB sponsors include MBRF (Marfrig – BRF), MODON (Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones), Seara, CaraPreta Carnes Nobres, EcoHalal, Emirates, Grupo MHE9, Laila Travel, Prime Company, and SGS, with catering by Água Mineral Frescca and Pão & Arte Frozen Bread.

Strategic partners include the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS). There is also institutional support from Brazilian beef industry group ABIEC, Brazilian Beef, ABPA, Brazilian Chicken, International Halal Academy, and the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC).

Halal tourism: Sustainable experiences

*Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

