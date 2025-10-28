Panama's Economic Growth And Ongoing Projects Were Praised By A Citibank Executive -
The Citi executive also stated that he sees potential for Panama to become a regional treasury platform for multinational companies. For his part, President Mulino took advantage of the visit to present some details of the projects his government is developing, such as the flagship Panama-David Train project, which is currently under study. Rekate also emphasized the opportunities Panama will have by becoming the export platform for Mercosur, a bloc comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. He said this integration agreement will generate significant opportunities for Panama. Also participating in the meeting were Malcolm Muñoz, CEO of Citi in Panama, and the Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of Economic Affairs and Competitiveness of the Presidency.
