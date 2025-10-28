HEAT, Carnival Donate $1M To Direct Relief In Support Of Hurricane Recovery Efforts

MENAFN - 3BL) MIAMI, October 28, 2025 /3BL/ - The Miami HEAT, in partnership with the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation and Carnival Corporation & plc, has made a $1,000,000 donation to Direct Relief to assist with expected recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa. Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies-without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. Including this latest donation supporting Jamaica, since 2013 the three organizations have donated almost $17.2 million in total to support Direct Relief's responses to the crisis in Ukraine, Hurricanes Helene, Milton, Ian, Dorian, Michael, Florence, Irma and Harvey, tornadoes in Kentucky and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Jamaica,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group's Business Operations.“In Florida, we are all too familiar with the widespread devastation caused by a Category 5 storm. Direct Relief provides life-saving and ongoing assistance, which is so critical as residents begin the long road to rebuilding their communities.”

“We're sending thoughts of comfort and strength to our friends in Jamaica, whose warmth and hospitality have created unforgettable experiences for so many of our guests and crew,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc.“Our connection to Jamaica runs deep, and we need to support its communities now more than ever. Donating to Direct Relief will help fund vital assistance to individuals and families whose lives have been upended by this devastating storm.”

At Jamaica's request, Direct Relief has prepared 100 field medic packs for deployment. Each pack contains first-aid and triage supplies for front-line responders. Direct Relief has also shared its full medical inventory list with Jamaica's Ministry of Health and stands ready to dispatch additional medicines and supplies as needs are identified.

Among the medical items prepared for delivery are antibiotics, field medic backpacks, over-the-counter products, personal protective equipment, and medications to manage chronic diseases, as well as other critical items.

“Direct Relief is deeply grateful for the generosity of the Miami HEAT, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Carnival Corporation,” said Amy Weaver, CEO of Direct Relief.“This support builds on the Arison family's longstanding commitment to Direct Relief's mission and accelerates urgently needed medical assistance for communities in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall. It will put medicines, supplies and clinical support into the hands of local health workers right away-delivering immediate relief today and strengthening the capacity of health systems to recover and withstand future storms.”

To join the Miami HEAT, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Carnival Corporation in making a donation to support Direct Relief's efforts, please visit DirectRelief/SupportJamaica.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need-without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit .

