Loitering Munition Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

How Much Is The Loitering Munition Market Worth?

The market size for loitering munition has seen a fast-paced growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $1.75 billion in 2024 to reach about $1.97 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to rising cross-border conflicts, an escalating demand for precision strike capabilities, a proliferation in the use of asymmetric warfare, a surge in military spending by burgeoning economies, and an increased uptake of unmanned aerial systems.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the loitering munition market size over the next few years. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% is predicted to escalate the market value to $3.12 billion by 2029. The market's upward trajectory during the forecast period is believed to be due to escalating border security challenges, the increasing focus on independent weaponry systems, a rise in investments in defense upgrade programs, and a heightened demand for reasonably priced missile alternatives. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include advancements in lightweight and portable loitering munitions, the development of systems with extended range and longevity, incorporation into network-centric warfare systems, integration of electronic warfare features, and the emergence of stealth and low-observable designs.

What Are The Factors Driving The Loitering Munition Market?

Geopolitical tensions on the rise are anticipated to fuel the growth trajectory of the loitering munition market. Such tensions can be traced back to political, economic, territorial, or strategic discrepancies between countries or regions that disrupt global stability and international relations. These tensions primarily stem from territorial disputes wherein competing land or maritime boundary claims provoke disagreements among nations, thereby heightening political and military hostilities. Loitering munition, by offering precision strike capabilities, augments military preparedness and deterrence and influences power balance while also determining the reactions during geopolitical tensions. For example, Euronews SA, a TV network based in France, reported in January 2025 that global conflicts amplified in 2024 with political violence seeing a 25% surge compared to 2023, that affected one out of every eight persons and led to approximately 223,000 fatalities, alongside a 37% increase in total deaths. Consequently, it is these escalating geopolitical tensions that are propelling the success of the loitering munition market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Loitering Munition Market?

Major players in the Loitering Munition Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. WB Group

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. L3 Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. STM Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret A.Ş.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Loitering Munition Market?

Leading firms in the loitering munition marketplace are striving to innovate and create cutting-edge solutions like aerial-launch-capable precision strike systems, in a bid to amplify operational adaptability and beyond-line-of-sight targeting. These precision strike systems are weaponry that can be discharged from aerial platforms such as helicopters, offering accurate engagement with distant targets while limiting unnecessary damage. To illustrate, in June 2025, UVision Air Ltd., a defense technology enterprise from Israel, collaborated with Fulcrum Concepts LLC and Mistral Inc., both based in the US, to introduce a revolutionary aerial launch feature for its Hero-120 loitering munition, thereby augmenting swift, adaptable, and accurate strike operations. The system is tailored to equip frontline troops with autonomous Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) attack capabilities, without the need to rely on other units. It comprises a pneumatically launched, low-signature structure with a gimbaled electro-optic/infrared camera, facilitating target tracking, in-flight mission cancellation or re-engagement, and a wide range of precision strikes using different interchangeable warhead types from several platforms, including man-portable, vehicle-mounted, naval, and helicopter-based launches.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Loitering Munition Market Share?

The loitering munition market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Recoverable, Expendable

2) By Launch Mode: Air Launched Effect, Vertical Take-off, Canister Launched, Catapult Launched, Hand Launched

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Commercial

5) By End User: Land, Air, Navy

Subsegments:

1) By Recoverable: Returnable Drone, Reusable Winged Missile, Retrievable Aerial System

2) By Expendable: Single Use Drone, Disposable Missile, One Time Aerial System

What Are The Regional Trends In The Loitering Munition Market?

In the 2025 Loitering Munition Global Market Report, North America constituted the leading region in 2024. Furthermore, the anticipated fastest growing region is Asia-Pacific. The report includes coverage of various regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

