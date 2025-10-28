Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Stubb
"As always, we coordinate closely. Thank you for your continued support. We discussed our cooperation with partners, and I informed Alex about the current situation in diplomacy and in Ukraine," Zelensky said.
He said it was crucial that everyone who wants to end this war and guarantee security "works just as effectively and in close coordination."Read also: Finland will never recognize occupied Crimea as part of Russia – Stubb
Zelensky earlier on Tuesday met with Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time in his current role. The meeting focused on defense support for Ukraine and diplomatic cooperation.
