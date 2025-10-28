Netherlands Supports Using Frozen Russian Assets To Provide Loan To Ukraine FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Van Weel noted that for the Netherlands, it is clear that Russia must pay for the destruction it has inflicted on Ukraine. He added that his country would continue working toward an agreement to use frozen Russian assets as a loan to Ukraine, on the condition that legal and financial risks are properly managed.

The minister also added that, as long as Russia continues its war of aggression, it is crucial for Ukraine to maintain a strong army capable of defending the country from further attacks.

Sybiha, in turn, expressed optimism that European partners would soon adopt a decision on using frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan. He said that one of the achievements of the first 100 days of the government led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko had been "genuine progress" on this issue.

Europeans close to decision on frozen Russian assets - Zelensky

Sybiha added that he was optimistic about further decisive steps by Ukraine's allies to mobilize these resources in support of Ukraine, stressing that now was the time for determined action to increase pressure on Russia. He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelensky had participated in the European Council a few days earlier, where a preliminary political agreement had already been reached.

He also said that both sides were currently discussing the details of how to practically apply the mechanisms for using frozen assets to support Ukraine immediately.

Photo: Kristof Vadino