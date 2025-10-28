403
Red Stakes Golf Expands Worldwide: The American-Made Simulator Now Available In Europe, The UK, Japan, And Korea
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Red Stakes Golf (RSG), a Michigan-based golf simulator manufacturer, announced today its expansion into international markets, including the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea. The launch marks a key milestone in the company's continued growth and its goal to make professional-grade golf simulation more accessible worldwide.
Founded and engineered in Michigan, RSG develops golf simulation systems designed for accuracy, portability, and ease of use. With more than 18,000 golfers in the United States using RSG technology, the company's international rollout aims to provide players and training facilities abroad with the same U.S.-built systems and technical support.
“Our mission has always been to make reliable, data-driven golf simulation available to a wider audience,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf.“This expansion allows us to serve golfers in new regions while maintaining the same engineering standards and customer experience that define our products in the U.S.”
Product Lineup
RSG currently offers three simulator systems tailored to different player levels and training needs:
RSG Golf In A Box – An iPhone-based simulator for compact spaces
RSG One – A single high-speed camera system providing complete swing and ball-flight metrics
RSG Pro – A dual-camera configuration designed for professional players and commercial environments
Each system connects to the RSG Clubhouse software platform, which features over 36 virtual courses, practice ranges, online competitions, and global player connectivity.
365-Day Money-Back Guarantee
As part of the global rollout, RSG is extending its 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee to international customers. The policy allows users to test the system for up to one year and return it for a full refund if it does not meet expectations. The guarantee includes free return shipping and no restocking fees.
Availability:
RSG systems are available directly through rsgolf
Customers can also access ongoing product updates and course expansions through the RSG Clubhouse platform.
About Red Stakes Golf:
Red Stakes Golf (RSG) is an American innovator in golf simulation technology, designing and manufacturing all products in Michigan. The company focuses on precision engineering, reliability, and accessibility for players at all levels. With more than 100 years of combined experience in golf technology and manufacturing, RSG continues to expand its reach globally while maintaining its commitment to American-built quality and performance.
