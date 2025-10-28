Reinstate Labs Restores Critical Google Business Profiles After Months Of Failed Attempts By Other Agencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Reinstate Labs, a leading business profile recovery service, has successfully restored several high-value Google Business Profiles for businesses that had been suspended, even after months of unsuccessful attempts by agencies and experts. Among the notable recoveries is Competition Locksmith, whose original profile, with over 300 reviews, was lost under previous management and could not be reinstated through conventional means.

The business owner had been advised to delete the original profile and create a new one, which was also suspended, leaving the business without an online presence. After multiple failed attempts the owner turned to Reinstate Labs. Over the course of 4–5 weeks, Rachael Doukas and her team worked directly with the Google Business Profile Support team, providing thorough documentation and strategic guidance. The original profile was successfully restored, along with all 300 reviews, reviving the business's online reputation and credibility.

“This case reflects exactly why proper procedure, transparency, and strategic documentation are essential in business profile recovery,” said Rachael Doukas, founder of Reinstate Labs.“Many businesses lose valuable online presence due to mismanaged suspensions. Our goal is to ensure they not only regain their profile but also retain the trust and visibility that comes with it.”

Other recent reinstatements include:

Gold Exchange LLC (Greenville, SC): After the passing of the founding member, the family could not access the business profile. Reinstate Labs established proof of ownership and successfully restored the profile and associated reviews, preserving the founder's digital legacy.

Safari Garage Door & Gate: The business faced suspension after moving locations. Reinstate Labs gathered historical business data and worked with Google to restore the profile and recover all reviews, reinstating the company's online presence.

These recoveries highlight Reinstate Labs' unique approach, which combines legal and operational verification, detailed historical documentation, and direct engagement with Google Support. The company specializes in navigating complex suspensions for businesses in high-risk categories, including locksmiths and moving services, providing a reliable solution where others have failed.

Businesses struggling with suspended Google Business Profiles can contact Reinstate Labs for assistance at ReinstateLabs.

About Reinstate Labs

Reinstate Labs, powered by Doukas Media, is a leading service provider specializing in the reinstatement of suspended Google Business Profiles. Founded by Rachael Doukas, Reinstate Labs uses a science-driven, strategic approach to recover critical business listings, restore reviews, and preserve digital reputation. The company works with small and medium-sized businesses across multiple industries, providing expert guidance and ensuring compliance with Google's policies.