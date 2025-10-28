LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc.
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.
THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. that seeks to recover losses on behalf of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of KinderCare common stock in or traceable to the Company's October 2024 initial public offering.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (b) KinderCare did not provide the“highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment