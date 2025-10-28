LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud class action lawsuit against(NYSE:KLC) is pending. The lawsuit was filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. A previous press release stated incorrectly that Levi & Korsinsky filed the case. This press release makes that correction. There are no other changes. If you suffered a loss on your investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:









THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. that seeks to recover losses on behalf of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of KinderCare common stock in or traceable to the Company's October 2024 initial public offering.



CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (b) KinderCare did not provide the“highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.



WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares



