California Water Service Completes West Goshen Consolidation To Provide Safe, Clean Water To Disadvantaged Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-four residences struggling with failing private wells in the disadvantaged community of West Goshen now have access to safe, clean, reliable drinking water, as California Water Service (Cal Water) completed connecting its water system to the homes. This consolidation was made possible by advocacy from community residents and funding obtained by the County of Tulare, with support by Community Water Center (CWC), from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

Through DWR's Small Community Drought Relief Program, CWC helped Tulare County secure $3.45 million in 2022 for the consolidation. The grant funds enabled Cal Water to extend its service and connect the 44 customers, whose private groundwater wells had gone dry or were found to contain harmful contaminants, no longer meeting California water quality standards. Cal Water had previously connected about 80 customers who were part of West Goshen Mutual Water Company to its Visalia system in 2014.

“We believe that everyone should have access to safe, clean, and reliable water, regardless of where you live,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO.“We are pleased to have joined forces with Tulare County, Community Water Center, and the Department of Water Resources to make that a reality for West Goshen residents with a goal of improving their quality of life. This project is an excellent example of government, the local community, and Cal Water working together to address critical issues and improve lives.”

“This project marks a transformative moment for the community. After years of advocacy and collaboration, we're proud to see clean, reliable water finally flowing into homes,” said Supervisor Eddie Valero, who represents Tulare County's Fourth District, which includes Goshen.“This is what progress looks like: neighbors coming together with public and private sectors, working side-by-side for a healthier and more secure future for everyone.”

