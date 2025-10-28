Xali Gold Outlines Plans For Pico Machay Gold Project In Peru
|Time Period
|Cash Payments
|Closing of Transaction
|$0.5M
|1st Year Anniversary
|$1.5M
|2nd Year Anniversary
|$1.5M
|3rd Year Anniversary
|$4.0M
|4th Year Anniversary
|$3.0M
|Earlier of 5th Year Anniversary or commencement of commercial production
|$4.5M
|On delineating a minimum of 1.25M oz Au in a NI43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Resource or Proven and Probable Reserve
|$2.5M
|Total
|$17.5M
Closing of the transactions under the SPA are subject to customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature, as set out in the SPA, including TSX-V approval for Xali Gold. Pan American will retain certain security interests over Calipuy, subject to Xali Gold's completion of the deferred payments under the SPA.
Technical Information
Information regarding the historical resource at Pico Machay was obtained from the report titled:“Independent Technical Report and Resource Estimate Pico Machay Gold Deposit” prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. for Aquiline (purchased by Pan American) on November 25th, 2009. The resource numbers are highlighted in the Pan American News Release dated September 11, 2024 and found on both the Pan American website and on . All resource estimates have used the same categories in accordance with CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.
All resource estimates for Pico Machay are considered historical in nature and are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. A qualified person has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current resources in accordance with current CIM categories and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current resources. Significant data compilation, redrilling, resampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historical estimates on the project can be classified as a current resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as a current resource, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured resource category.
Xali Gold is dedicated to being a responsible community partner.
Both David G. Thomas, P.Geo. and Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo. Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Xali Gold Corp.
“Joanne Freeze” P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director
For further information please contact:
Joanne Freeze, President & CEO
Tel: + 1 604-512-3359
...
Forward-looking Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the timing to close the SPA and meet closing conditions; potential upside and production from and viability of the Pico Machay Project; the potential tonnage, grades and content of deposits; the steps and timing to convert historical mineral resource estimates to current estimates for the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Known risk factors and assumptions include risks associated with exploration and project development; accessing further funding and related dilution: continuing its projected growth, or being fully able to implement its business strategies; the calculation of mineral resources and additional work required to convert historical resources to current mineral resources; the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the project; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in metal prices and assumptions including costs; title matters; government regulation; obtaining and renewing necessary consents, authorizations, licenses and permits; environmental liability and insurance; reliance on key personnel; local community opposition; currency fluctuations; labour disputes; competition; variations in market conditions, and the volatility of our common share price and volume; future sales of shares by existing shareholders; and other risk factors described in Xali Gold's MD&A and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Xali Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS
We advise U.S. investors that this news release uses terms defined in the 2014 edition of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM)“CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves”, as incorporated by reference in Canadian National Instrument 43-101“Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”, for reporting of mineral resource estimates. These Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as set forth in the mining disclosure rules under Regulation S-K 1300. Regulation S-K 1300 uses the same terminology for mineral resources, but the definitions are not identical to NI 43-101 and CIM Definition Standards. Regulation S-K 1300 uses the term“initial assessment” for an evaluation of potential project economics based on mineral resources. This study type has some similarities to a Preliminary Economic Assessment, but the definition and content requirements of an initial assessment are not identical to the definition and content requirements for a PEA under NI 43-101.
