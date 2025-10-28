Sunrise Association Releases Landmark Study Confirming Long-Term Emotional And Social Benefits Of Sunrise Day Camps For Children With Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research from Tel Aviv University highlights transformative benefits of Sunrise Day Camps

New York -, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Association, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings, announced today the results of a first-of-its-kind, IRB-approved study conducted by Tel Aviv University's School of Public Health. The research confirms that participation in Sunrise Day Camps produces significant and lasting emotional and social benefits for children with cancer and their siblings, including improved resilience, self-esteem, and overall well-being-effects that persist long after camp ends.









Sunrise Day Camps are the first and only full summer day camps for children with cancer and their siblings offered completely for free.

This first-of-its-kind, IRB-approved evaluation followed 343 children, ages 8–17, across five Sunrise Day Camp locations in the United States during the summer of 2024. Families completed surveys before camp and after camp, with a second follow-up study conducted 12 weeks later. The findings confirmed that Sunrise camps camp bring about measurable improvements in resilience, self-esteem, quality of life, sibling relationships, illness management, and overall well-being. The follow-up study further confirmed the lasting effect of Sunrise camps in a number of critical areas, most notably resilience and quality of life.

“Sunrise was founded on the belief that every child deserves a summer filled with joy, friendship, and healing,” said Arnie Preminger, President and CEO of Sunrise Association.“This study affirms that the magic of Sunrise goes far beyond the summer-it builds emotional strength that endures.”

STUDY HIGHLIGHTS: THE SUNRISE EFFECT





Self-Esteem grew as campers discovered confidence that continued to rise even after camp.

Uplifted Quality of Life - children reported more happiness, brighter moods, and greater overall well-being.

Nurtured sibling relationships - camp eased tensions and built stronger family bonds.

Resilience soared, with children leaving camp emotionally stronger and better able to handle life's challenges.

Illness management improved, helping diagnosed campers better understand and cope with their condition.

Stress and anxiety dropped, with children experiencing significant emotional relief - ending camp less anxious than even their healthy siblings. Emotional well-being lasted well beyond the summer. Resilience gains held 12 weeks after camp, and repeat campers showed the strongest growth over time.

“Resilience sustained months after camp is extraordinarily rare in our field - an unusual outcome for short-term psychosocial interventions,” said Deddy Paz of Tel Aviv University.“Sunrise Day Camps demonstrate a model of psychosocial support that is both joyful and clinically significant.”

SUNRISE: A MODEL THAT WORKS



In the summer of 2025, Sunrise Association welcomed 2,600 children to its 14 day camps across the United States and Israel-its largest summer yet. These children, and the thousands who came before them, are living proof of the power of the Sunrise model.

The study underscores that Sunrise is not just camp-it is a vital intervention for families coping with pediatric cancer. As the Association looks to expand, the challenge is no longer proving that Sunrise works, but ensuring every child who needs it can access it.

