Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Radio News Release: Talking Drums Festival: Ghana To Host Africa's Biggest Hip-Hop Celebration In December 2025


2025-10-28 03:30:20
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, October 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Talking Drums Festival.

MENAFN28102025002747001784ID1110261463



African Press Organization

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search