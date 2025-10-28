Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue Returns To Oman: A Cornerstone For Driving Innovation And Future-Ready Talent

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Crafting Dialogue is honored to host the, taking place on November 11-12, 2025: a definitive platform accelerating Oman's digital transformation and human capital development in alignment with the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040. Set against the distinguished backdrop of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, this landmark event convenes government leaders, academic pioneers, C-suite executives, and human resources visionaries to ignite skills, empower leaders, and shape the future of work in Oman.







As Oman advances its economic diversification and embraces the digital economy, the Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue stands as a pivotal gathering that directly supports the pillars of innovation, knowledge economy, and workforce readiness outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Reflecting these priorities, the 2025 edition, themed“ Skills Igniting Future Readiness | Empowering Leaders | Talent, Technology & Culture” encapsulates the event's mission to equip Oman's leaders and professionals with the critical skills, innovative mindset, and collaborative spirit essential to thrive amid rapid technological evolution and shifting market demands.

This year's dialogue brings together an elite convergence of thought leaders and practitioners shaping the future of work across Oman and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Distinguished speakers include Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies Projects at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; Dr. Zamzam al Lamkiya, Director of Capacity Building and Talent Management at the Ministry of Labor; Dr. Fathiya Al Rashdi, Vice President for Program Affairs at the Royal Academy of Management; Abdulla Mohd Al-Khalifa, Human Resources Director at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar; Asma Al-Ghabshi, Country Manager of Human Resources at Shell Development Oman; and Nawal Al Barwani, Human Capital Manager at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Oman.

Their participation underscores the dialogue's commitment to fostering a dynamic, collaborative ecosystem where talent development, technology, and leadership converge to accelerate Oman's digital economy and innovation agenda. The dialogue's focus on bridging the digital skills gap, fostering lifelong learning, and nurturing leadership excellence resonates deeply with Oman's national priorities.

As Dr. Fathiya Al Rashdi highlights,“In a world where change is the only constant factor, staying curious, staying relevant through continuous learning is the ultimate talent.” This insight underscores the dialogue's emphasis on adaptability and continuous professional development as foundational pillars of future workforce readiness.

Echoing this collaborative spirit, Nuha AlHejji, an AI Education and Capability Building Leader from Saudi Arabia and featured speaker, reminds us that“Collaboration is not coordination; it is co-creation. When knowledge flows freely across sectors, nations move from preparing talent for the future to preparing the future for their talent.” This philosophy lies at the heart of the dialogue's approach, emphasizing the power of cross-sector partnerships and knowledge exchange in building a resilient and innovative talent ecosystem.

Mohammed Akkar, CEO of Jisr and a leading voice in the GCC, further inspires the dialogue's mission by stating,“The GCC has a unique opportunity to lead the global conversation on the future of work. Let's build a future that is not just technologically advanced, but also human-centered.” His words resonate with Oman's ambition to balance technological progress with inclusive, people-first development.

The dialogue's impact is amplified by a robust partner ecosystem that exemplifies Oman's collaborative ethos. The event is supported by the Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), whose dedication to advancing HR practices in Oman is instrumental in shaping the dialogue's success. Franklin Covey joins as the Silver Partner, bringing global expertise in leadership development and organizational effectiveness. Perky People serves as the People Experience Partner, contributing innovative approaches to employee engagement and talent experience. The Gold Partner, Jisr, is redefining how organizations lead digital transformation – empowering business leaders and employees through an integrated, people-centered approach to modern HR.

Beyond traditional conferences, the Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue offers a dynamic format featuring national and international case studies, inspiring keynotes, panel sessions, strategic networking opportunities, and focused roundtable discussions. This multi-dimensional engagement ensures participants gain meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and actionable insights to lead talent transformation within their organizations and sectors.

The dialogue is more than an event; it is a catalyst for change. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, it supports Oman's vision of a workforce that is agile, skilled, and future-ready. The event also highlights the critical role of supportive government policies and enhanced access to resources in creating an enabling environment for innovation and workforce growth.

Reflecting on what Crafting Dialogue aims to achieve with this edition, Piyush Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of Partnerships at Crafting Dialogue, said:“The #dtecosystem event is the embodiment of our mission to create purposeful dialogues that drive real-world transformation. It's about connecting leadership ambition with the practical pathways to build a future-ready digital economy.”

As Oman positions itself as a leader in the digital economy, the dialogue offers a unique forum for stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to unite in shaping the future of work, workplace, and workforce. It serves as a call to action for all sectors to collaborate in building a future-ready Oman – one where talent, technology, and culture converge to ignite sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

To learn more about the 2nd Annual Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue – Sultanate of Oman Edition, or to register for this landmark event, please visit .

This dialogue is the definitive forum where Oman's leaders, innovators, and talent architects unite to shape a future-ready workforce, driving sustainable growth and national prosperity. It promises to inspire, empower, and equip Oman's leaders and workforce to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, propelling the nation's vision forward with confidence and innovation.