403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced updated results from the single-arm squamous cell anal carcinoma cohort of the GOBLET study evaluating pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in patients with =2L metastatic SCAC. Patients from this cohort continue to be followed, and additional efficacy data are expected to be reported. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $1.27.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment