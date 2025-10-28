Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oncolytics Biotech Inc


2025-10-28 03:14:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced updated results from the single-arm squamous cell anal carcinoma cohort of the GOBLET study evaluating pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in patients with =2L metastatic SCAC. Patients from this cohort continue to be followed, and additional efficacy data are expected to be reported. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $1.27.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

